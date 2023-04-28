Stop paying Xfinity rental fees with Motorola’s DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem at a new low of $125

Nobody likes paying rental fees to their internet service provider every month. If you’re still paying Xfinity (or another ISP) up to $15 per month (which adds up to $180 per year), then this deal is perfect for you. Walmart is offering the Motorola MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem on sale for $124.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of around $150 at Amazon when in stock, today’s deal comes in at $5 below our last mention from March and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Considering you’re paying up to $180 per year in rental fees, it’ll take just over eight months for this modem to pay itself back, and then it’s just all savings from there.

You’ll find that this cable modem can support plans up to 1,000Mb/s, topping out at 900Mb/s for those on Xfinity. This comes from support for both DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 3.0 32×8 capabilities, which ensures that it’s compatible with most cable internet service providers. You can connect any Wi-Fi router you have to this modem as well, which means that you’re free to upgrade down the road to a better one when newer technologies come out. There’s a Gigabit Ethernet port on the back to plug that router into, but you can also go direct to a computer if that would work better for your setup. Do be sure to check with your ISP before purchasing to verify compatibility. Keep reading for more.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up this 5-pack of CAT6 Ethernet cables from Amazon. Each one measures 5-foot and would make it simple to connect your new modem to a Wi-Fi router and then also plug in other ancillary items like smart home hubs, computers, and more. For just $12, it’s hard to not recommend grabbing these before leaving.

Don’t forget about the deal that we recently found on Google’s Nest WiFi systems that double as Assistant speakers. Pricing starts at $59 in Amazon’s clear out sale going on right now. With both single-node and whole-home systems available in the sale, this would help upgrade your home’s networking stack fully after picking up a new modem.

Motorola DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem features:

Eliminate monthly cable modem rental fees – Typically saves 156 dollars per year in Xfinity cable modem rental fees. Actual savings depend on your service provider. Plugs easily into any router for shared Internet access by all your WiFi and Ethernet-capable devices. This flexible approach lets you pair this cable modem with any router you choose for your WiFi needs, including a mesh router or gaming router.

