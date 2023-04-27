Bring home a regularly $250 pro Vitamix ONE blender at a new $130 Amazon low today

We are now tracking a fantastic deal on the Vitamix ONE blender at $129.99 shipped via Amazon. The regularly $250 blender comes from one of the best and most professional blender makers out there and is now at new Amazon all-time low with up to $120 in savings. While we have seen a couple fleeting offers at Walmart landing at $130 and $125, today’s deal is the best around and a great time to score one. This is not only the most affordable model in the lineup that just got even less expensive, but it’s also the most compact and won’t take up as much space on the countertop. Suitable for everything from your daily protein shakes to “smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts, and much more.” It comes with a tamper inside the box alongside a 32-ounce Tritan BPA-Free container and a simple-to-use single-dial control that starts low and ramps up the power when needed. More details below.

The Ninja BL660 Professional Compact Smoothie and Food Processing Blender is a notable alternative that comes in at $30 less. This one also includes a pair of on-the-go cups with lids you won’t get with the Vitamix above. And if you don’t need those, just grab the Ninja BL610 Professional Countertop Blender that will deliver 1,000-watts of power for $80 shipped.

Check out the Mother’s Day deals on Ember’s smart temperature control mugs and travel tumblers from $70, then dive into our home goods hub for more kitchen gear. Just some of the deals you’ll find in there include solid discounts on Cuisinart’s 8-in-1 air fryer oven as well as Amazon’s hands-free steel trash cans at the best prices of the year.

Vitamix ONE blender features:

Streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen.

Makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more. Not intended for hot soups or ultra-thick nut butters.

32 oz. Tritan BPA-Free container with ergonomic handle. The Vitamix ONE is not currently compatible with other Vitamix containers.

Powerful motor easily breaks down tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.

One simple dial does it all. For best results, start the blender, then quickly ramp it to high.

