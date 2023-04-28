Samsung’s 3.2.1-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar with AirPlay 2 support falls to new low of $378

For a limited time, Woot is offering the 2022 Samsung HW-S801B 3.2.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System for $377.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $698, as it does from Amazon right now, this 46% discount or solid $320 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this system in either colorway. This Samsung HW-S801B sound system consists of the main soundbar which can be used wirelessly while retaining Dolby Atmos support, or you can use the HDMI ARC connection if you prefer hard-wired connections, with center channel and up-firing speakers. The wireless subwoofer here will fill your room with that punchy bass that enhances any listening experience. This system can also calibrate itself to your room with Spacefit Sound when paired with a Samsung TV. You’ll even be able to cast music from your Apple devices thanks to AirPlay 2 support. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV as well? We’re currently tracking the 2022 model 75-inch Hisense 75U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K mini-LED Smart TV marked down to $1,300, the best price we can find. Joining the metal stand and “bezel-less design,” you’re looking at a 4K mini-LED panel with 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate tech, an automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) for gaming, and support for FresSync Premium Pro to minimize lag. Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos audio are joined by Google Assistant and Alexa voice command action, Chromecast streaming, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs.

Samsung HW-S801B 3.2.1-Ch. Soundbar System features:

ULTRA SLIM DESIGN: Our unbelievably sleek, low-profile soundbar delivers high quality audio in a super slim package – giving you exceptional sound while blending into your room’s décor

TRUE 3.2.1CH SOUND: Enjoy a cinematic audio experience, with 3 channels, 1 subwoofer and 2 up-firing channels combined to put you at the center of the action

WIRELESS DOLBY ATMOS: Enjoy a surround sound experience with Dolby Atmos and skip the need for HDMI cables; Immerse yourself in sound and hear it from above for a rich and unparalleled experience

