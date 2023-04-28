Best Amazon price ever hits Hisense’s 120Hz 75-inch mini-LED 4K Google TV at $1,300

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model 75-inch Hisense 75U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV for $1,299.99 shipped. Regularly $1,500 at Amazon and Best Buy where it is now on sale for the same price, today’s deal delivers $200 in savings and the best we can find. This is also a new Amazon all-time low at nearly $100 below the previous best. Joining the metal stand and “bezel-less design,” you’re looking at a 4K mini-LED panel with 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate tech, an automatic low-latency mode (ALLM) for gaming, and support for FresSync Premium Pro to minimize lag. Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos audio are joined by Google Assistant and Alexa voice command action, Chromecast streaming, and a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs. Head below for more details.

Drop down to the more entry-level 2022 Hisense A6 series to land a 75-inch 4K display for much less. The 75A6H is currently selling for $598 shipped on Amazon, or more than $700 below the price of today’s lead deal. It’s clearly not going to be as high-end, without the mini-LED treatment and 120Hz panel, but it does provide some serious bang for your buck in the 75-inch category right now.

Now let’s talk The Frame. Samsung’s unique art gallery-style 4K TVs have always captured my attention, delivering state-of-the art gallery style displays that make for wonderful 4K TVs at the same time, we are currently tracking some solid deals on the previous-generation models and just featured details on the 2023 lineup. While some of the smaller capacity variants have jumped back up in price, the sought-after 50-inch and up models are still seeing solid price drops and you’ll find everything you need to know on the latest Frames right here.

Hisense 75U8H 4K ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

With Mini-LEDs that are 50x smaller than traditional LED lights, local dimming and contrast control reproduce incredible black and white levels within the same scene like never before in the series. The U8H is now compatible with the Wifi 6e router protocol. Streaming from the wide selection of Google TV apps is now easier and smoother when connected to a dedicated router channel that won’t be competing with other connected devices on the same router. For gamers, the U8H now comes equipped with Dolby Vision Gaming and FreeSync Premium Pro for enhanced gaming picture contrast and even smoother, tear-free motion.

