Go camping this summer with Coleman’s 2-person Sundome Tent down at $40, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Coleman outdoor gear with deals starting from $20. Leading the way here has to be the Coleman 2-person Sundome Camping Tent in Palm Green for $39.99 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 33% discount or solid $20 price drop marks the lowest price we’ve seen for this colorway in over a year. The WeatherTec system will keep you and your partner out of the elements. Coleman also designed the Sundome tent with enhanced ventilation with large windows and ground vents to allow for air convection. Mesh pockets attached to the tent walls keep your gear organized. Slip a power cord inside the tent using the E-Port slot. Coleman boasts a 10-minute setup time for this 7×5-foot tent. Keep reading for more Coleman deals.

More Coleman deals:

After checking out all the Coleman products part of today’s Gold Box deal, be sure to swing by our home goods hub. Ready to cook out this spring and summer? We’re currently tracking the Traeger Grills Pro Series 780 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker marked down to $900, the second-best price to date. If you’re still using charcoal, wood chips, or gas to cook, it’s time to upgrade your outdoor grilling station. Traeger’s model on sale here can go as low as 160F and up to 500F, making it a versatile cooking companion. WiFIRE technology lets you control the grill from inside as well, changing temperature and monitoring cook progress at the same time. The 780-square inch cooking surface can fit up to 34 burgers, six racks of ribs, or even six chickens.

Coleman 2-person Camping Tent features:

The Coleman Sundome 2-Person Tent is designed for quick and easy setup, so you can spend more time enjoying the outdoors. Great for camping in warm weather, this backpacking tent is designed with large windows and a ground vent to help push warm air up and out to keep you comfortable. The WeatherTec system features patented welded floors and inverted seams to help ensure you stay dry if the weather turns, while the sturdy frame with Insta-Clip pole attachments stands up to 35+ mph winds. A rainfly with an integrated door awning is included to help keep rain from getting into the tent, and the durable Polyguard 2x double-thick fabric is designed to withstand the elements for reliable use season after season. This dome tent offers enough room for 1 queen-size air mattress and comes with built-in storage pockets to help keep your gear organized. An E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside the tent.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!