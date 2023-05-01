Save $129 on ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono X2 Resin 3D Printer at an all-time low of $300

The official ANYCUBIC Amazon storefront is now offering its Photon Mono X2 Resin 3D Printer for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $429, this 30% discount or solid $129 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model, beating our previous mention by $40. For comparison, ANYCUBIC is directly selling this model for $349. Coming equipped with a 9.1-inch monochrome 4K+ LCD and the ANYCUBIC LighTurbo light source featuring UV LEDs below lenses, you get a more uniform exposure for your prints at a higher resolution. ANYCUBIC also implemented a dual linear rail system for the Z axis to ensure stability while raising your models during printing. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin with higher resolution and detailed models, this is the printer for you. Head below for more.

The jump between FDM and resin printing is vast with different knowledge sets that have to be built up over time. This process can be assisted with the ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station 2.0 for $140. This station set comes with a sealable tub for containing your isopropyl alcohol with a stirring bar to wash off your prints and then uses a tower of UV lights to cure the models. Everything is timer controlled so you don’t accidentally over-cure a part and get cracks or shrinkage.

While you can find plenty of models to print off online, there is a different level of satisfaction that comes from printing something you made yourself. However, you will need a computer that can run modeling software like the CORSAIR Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RX 6800M Gaming Laptop marked down to $1,500, the new all-time low price. The CORSAIR Voyager will power through practically any game or program you could want while coming equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS octa-core processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics. It’ll also be running Microsoft’s latest flagship operating system, Windows 11, out of the box. The CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile switches will provide a premium typing and gaming experience alongside the CAPELLIX RGB LEDs for per-key lighting. There is even an S-key macro bar similar to Apple’s Touch Bar which uses the Elgato Stream Deck software to set up macro keys. The 16-inch 2560×1600 240Hz display comes with FreeSync compatibility so all your games will feel smooth with no screen tearing.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X2 3D Resin Printer features:

【4K+ HD Resolution】, Anycubic Photon Mono X2 adopts 4096 x 2560 4K+ high resolution, ensures vivid reproduction of 3d model. Compared with ordinary RGB screen, the 9.1-inch monochrome screen not only prolongs the life of the screen, but also meets the printing needs of large-size models

【Dual Linear Rail】ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X2 3d resin printer uses a dual linear rail and POM clearance nut combined with a vibration absorption structure to ensure z-axis operation accuracy and allow users to effectively eliminate layer lines.

【Great Slicer Compatibility】ANYCUBIC resin 3d printer is fully compatible with ANYCUBIC Photon Workshop, Chitu and LycheeSlicer, support 8X anti-aliasing, very easy to use, bringing you a comfortable printing experience(this printer does not support Anycubic Cloud service).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!