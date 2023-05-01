CORSAIR’s Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7 Gaming Laptop falls $500 to new all-time low of $1,500

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RX 6800M Gaming Laptop for $1,499.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,000 in recent months this 25% discount or solid $500 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. While it launched with a retail price of $2,300, it did not remain that high for long and has more regularly sat around $2,000. The CORSAIR Voyager will power through practically any game or program you could want while coming equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS octa-core processor and Radeon RX 6800M graphics. It’ll also be running Microsoft’s latest flagship operating system, Windows 11, out of the box. The CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile switches will provide a premium typing and gaming experience alongside the CAPELLIX RGB LEDs for per-key lighting. There is even an S-key macro bar similar to Apple’s Touch Bar which uses the Elgato Stream Deck software to set up macro keys. The 16-inch 2560×1600 240Hz display comes with FreeSync compatibility so all your games will feel smooth with no screen tearing. Check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you’d like to save some cash, you can check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $817. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM and storage available here is also cut in half to 8GB and 512GB respectively, though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to grab a mouse to use with your new laptop? We’re currently tracking the Genshin Impact Edition Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse marked down to $105, the new all-time low price. Using Razer’s HyperSpeed technology, the Viper Ultimate can function “25% quicker than competing wireless mice” while also weighing just 88 grams. You’ll also find support for wireless connectivity over Bluetooth, or just forget about charging the battery and game wired. The Focus Plus optical sensor equipped with this mouse will be able to track at up to 20,000 DPI with “99.6% resolution accuracy.” Speaking of the battery, you can expect up to 70 hours of game time when using the HyperSpeed tech and up to 120 hours when using Bluetooth.

CORSAIR Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RX 6800M Laptop features:

The CORSAIR VOYAGER a1600 combines cutting-edge gaming performance with the best of CORSAIR. An AMD Ryzen™ processor and AMD Radeon™ graphics, supported by high-speed DDR5 memory and storage, power through demanding games and complex tasks with ease. Stream Deck software puts customizable commands at your fingertips and a full HD webcam and noise-canceling microphone array, powered by software from streaming experts Elgato, make it easy to put your best self on display. The VOYAGER a1600 is built beyond the standards of typical laptops, equipped with a stunning 16” 2560×1600 QHD+ IPS screen with 240Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB, CHERRY MX Ultra-Low Profile mechanical keyswitches, and per-key CAPELLIX LED RGB backlighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

