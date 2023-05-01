Apple Watch Ultra falls to new all-time low in cert. refurb sale to $630 (Save $169)

Starting off the work week, today we’re tracking one of the very first chances to save on a certified refurbished Apple Watch Ultra. The brand’s most rugged wearable to date has largely been trending at its $799 retail price since launch last fall, with the ocasional drop into the mid-$700s. Now those who have been holding out for a more sizeable discount can lock-in a new all-time low at $629.99 shipped. Available across all three different band styles in multiple colors, today’s offer amounts to $169 in savings. It’s well below our previous $730 mention on a new condition offering, as well.

Apple Watch Ultra arrives as the most capable wearable ever from Apple with an even more rugged design that the usual Series 8 offerings, or any of its predecessors for that matter. Everything about that improved feature set is packed into a titanium case that encircles the larger 49mm screen that’s the brightest Always-On Retina display yet. A more distinct side module encompasses the Digital Crown and customizable action button, rounding out the form-factor change with 100-meter water-resistance. Then there’s all the actual features like 36-hour battery like, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over at 9to5Mac.

All of the Apple Watch Ultra styles below come backed by a 1-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. In the past, we’ve also taken a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program. So if you’re considering going with the lead deal, it’s worth pointing out just how notable the savings are paired with the value of what you get. Our coverage details what to expect and is worth a closer look if you’re still on the fence, especially when it comes to Apple gear.

Apple Watch Ultra models on sale:

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the new week.

Apple Watch Ultra features:

Rugged and capable, built to meet the demands of endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers, and water sports enthusiasts — with a specialized band for each. Up to 36 hours of battery life, plus all the Apple Watch features that help you stay healthy, safe, and connected. 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case. Larger Digital Crown and more accessible buttons. 100m water resistance. Customizable Action button for instant physical control over a variety of functions.

