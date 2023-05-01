Bosch’s 12V Max 2-tool combo kit can hang a TV and do DIY projects this spring for $118

Amazon is offering the Bosch 12V Max 2-tool Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit for $117.99 shipped. Down from a normal price of $159 lately, today’s deal actually marks the best price that we’ve seen in all of 2023. In fact, it’s the first time that the setup has fell below $120 in months. If you’re looking for a nice and compact drill/driver or impact, this is a great choice. Powered by the 12V Max battery, you’ll find the 2-speed PS21 pocket driver can deliver up to 265-inch pounds of max torque, which is plenty for drilling holes in the wall or wood. Then, the PS41 impact driver can push up to 930-inch pounds of max torque which is great for driving tough screws in a wide range of materials. Plus, you’ll get two 2Ah 12V Max batteries as well as a charger to have both drills running at one time. Keep reading for more.

You could save some cash by opting for BLACK+DECKER’s 5.5A corded electric drill instead. Coming in at $28 shipped on Amazon, not only does it save you $90 but also delivers unlimited power at the same time. The downside here is that it’s corded and not cordless, meaning you’ll have to stay plugged into the wall in order for the drill to function.

While working on DIY projects, keep Amazon’s in-house 11-in-1 stainless steel multitool on your side in case you need one of its many functions. From needle nose pliers to a pocket knife, wire stripper, or even screw driving function, this multitool has a lot to offer, especially for less than $9.50.

Bosch 12V Max 2-tool Combo Kit features:

The BOSCH line of countersinks are great for deburring and chamfering openings to pre-drilled holes. Great for electrical, plumbing and HVAC contractors. BOSCH countersinks cut varied materials cleanly and accurately. With standard high-speed steel and super hard titanium-coated bits, these countersinks perform great in even the toughest materials.

