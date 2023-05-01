Govee’s 4-pack of RGBIC LED Smart Flood Lights returns to second-best price of $70

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its 4-pack of RGBIC LED Smart Flood Lights for $69.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $100, this 30% discount or solid $30 price drop marks a return to the second-best price drop we’ve tracked while coming within $10 of the all-time low. You will be able to control these flood lights with your phone using the Govee Home app or your voice with Alexa and Assistant integration thanks to the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. There are 28 pre-made scenes that can be set and a DIY mode within the app allows you to make your own scenes. The IP66 rating means it can withstand the elements for outdoor mounting. These flood lights are a great way to add some holiday flair to your home without the hassle of hanging string lights. Head below for more.

We’re also tracking the 2-pack of floodlights marked down to $40 after clipping the on-page coupon which matches the all-time low. All of the same features mentioned above apply here as well. Looking for something more minimalist to light up your outdoor sitting area? You could instead grab 48 feet of its Outdoor String Lights for $20. You do not have Wi-Fi connectivity here, or any smartphone functionality, with these lights being controlled via an included remote. There are various lighting effects and six brightness levels so you can set the mood for your holiday parties. The 2200K color temperature of the LEDs here creates a warm environment, perfect for relaxing in the evenings.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, lights, locks, and more. Looking for some new lights for your office instead? We’re currently tracking the special edition Nanoleaf Lines Faze Clan Lights marked down to $132. Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the Lines lights are already some of its more eye-catching releases. But with the FaZe edition, there’s now a slick black color scheme that complements the usual modular design and RGB lighting capabilities. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

Govee Smart RGBIC LED Flood Light 4-pack features:

Control Your Way: Smart app control via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth allows you to control your flood lights outdoor wherever you are at any time. These outdoor flood lights are also compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free voice control.

Be in Tune On Your Time: Brighten up any outdoor party with these animated RGBIC flood lights. The integrated high sensitivity mic will effortlessly sync with your audio. You can also set timers to automatically turn your floodlights on and off.

Tough Against the Elements: With an IP66 Waterproof rating, the flood lights are protected against harsh elements. The Wi-Fi flood lights can endure scorching summers or harsh winters. Please be advised that the power adapter is not waterproof.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!