Nanoleaf’s gaming Lines HomeKit lights see $88 clearance sale to $132 all-time low

Nanoleaf today is now offering some deep clearance on a special edition of its popular Lines HomeKit smart lights. Launched back in January, one of our favorite smart home brands here at 9to5 partnered with the famous gaming clan FaZe in order to release a branded set of its modular lights. Arriving with a typical $220 going rate didn’t seem to appeal to shoppers, and now Nanoleaf is offering one of the first chances to save and a new all-time low. The Nanoleaf Lines Faze Clan Lights are now marked down to $131.99 shipped. That scores you $88 in savings and clocks in well below the pricing we’ve seen on the standard edition sets which have gone for as low as $150 in the past. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the Lines lights are already some of its more eye-catching releases. But with the FaZe edition, there’s now a slick black color scheme that complements the usual modular design and RGB lighting capabilities. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package. Even if you’re not a FaZe fan, the gaming clan’s logo can easily be masked to hide the organization’s branding.

Though if you’d rather just build out your standard lighting setup, we’re tracking a collection of discounts across nearly all of Philips Hue’s smart bulbs. As part of an extra 15% off Amazon sale, you can now score the best prices of the year across everything from color ambiance bulbs to filament LEDs and more. Everything starts from $10 and is joined by all of the other markdowns in our smart home.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

