Ninja spring deals from $50: Ice cream maker 2023 low, personal Fit blender, air fryers, more

Amazon has now kicked off a range of Ninja sale events to deliver some solid price drops across a series of its kitchenware, cookers, and more. Pricing starts from $50 with free shipping across the board with deals on everything from its Ninja fit personal blender to hot and cold coffee brewers, air fryers, and more. While the 2023 low on the more pricey deluxe ice cream maker has come and gone now, we are also getting a notable deal on the more standard issue CREAMi frozen dessert maker today as well as the Ninja air fry grills. Joining some products matching the all-time lows, there are also a series of the best prices we have tracked all year on tap today the best listing yet on its new 12-in-1 Double Oven at $80 off. Head below for our top picks from the sale events.

Ninja spring Amazon kitchen deals:

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more of the best ways to upgrade your cooking arsenal and outdoor grilling game. We are even tracking some great deals on patio furniture and accessories right now starting from just $4 via Target. You’re looking at 30% off and a great chance to update your outdoor space as the warmer weather comes rushing in across most of the country. Get a closer look right here.

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker features:

With the Ninja CREAMi, you can transform everyday ingredients into ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, milkshakes, and more. Easily enjoy a wide array of frozen treats like decadent gelato, lite ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free and much more. The Ninja CREAMi makes delicious treats that fit your lifestyle. The CREAMi is compact in size allowing for seamless storage and fitting easily on your countertop. Easy-to-use functionality allows for the whole family to enjoy making frozen treats together.

