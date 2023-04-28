Target offers its new patio furniture and accessories up to 30% off from $4

Target is offering its patio furniture and accessories up to 30% off, just in time for spring. Prices are as marked. Plus, customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. A standout from this sale is the Southport Patio Egg Chair that’s currently marked down to $460 and originally sold for $575. This on-trend chair would look great on any patio and comes in seven color or print options. Plus, it’s made with an all-weather wicker material to hold up throughout the seasons and the cushions are extra padded for added comfort. Better yet, the cushions are water- as well as fade-resistant. With over 1,000 positive reviews from Target customers, it’s rated 4.6/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks from Target include:
- Popperton 2pk Patio Dining Chairs, Outdoor Furniture $220 (Orig. $275)
- Nobleboro 2pk Motion Patio Club Chairs $500 (Orig. $625)
- Southport Patio Egg Chair $460 (Orig. $575)
- 3pc Metal Mesh Small Space Set $260 (Orig. $325)
- Britanna Patio Accent Table $120 (Orig. $150)
- Outdoor Rug Micro Grid Black/Beige $126 (Orig. $180)
- Round Metal Fire Column $239 (Orig. $299)
- …and even more deals…
