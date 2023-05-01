Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards with Touch ID on sale from $131 (Reg. $149+)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $130.75 shipped. Marking one of the first chances to save from its usual $149 going rate, you’re now looking at the second-best price to date at $8 under our previous mention. This has only been beaten once before and is the lowest we’ve seen in over a month. If you’re more partial to the full keyboard layout, Amazon also sells the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a Numeric Keypad for $159.99. That’s $19 off the usual $179 going rate and landing at the second-best price to date at within $1 of the low.

Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Not to mention, you’ll find a built-in Touch ID module for unlocking your Mac, using Apple Pay, and more. Head below for more.

Satechi’s Slim X1 Bluetooth Keyboard on the other hand arrives as a much more affordable solution to Apple’s in-house typing experience on sale above. While it ditches the unique Touch ID functionality, there’s a similar premium build centered around an aluminum frame. Not to mention even flashier inclusions like backlit keys and multi-device Bluetooth support. That makes the $70 price tag a bit more compelling for those who don’t want to go with an in-house solution from Apple.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the new week. 

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges.

