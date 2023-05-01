Weber’s 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill sees first discount in months to new low of $295

Amazon is offering the Weber 70th Anniversary Edition 22-inch Kettle Grill in all colors for $295 shipped. For comparison, basically all of last year, this grill went for $439. However, in January it fell to $339 where it’s sat since then. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and the first price drop in months. If you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your outdoor grilling space, then this is a throwback worth picking up. With four colorways to choose from, this ’50s grilling icon comes in Diner Green, Hollywood Grey, Rock N Roll Blue, and, my personal favorite, Hot Rod Yellow. Each grill is designed by Weber’s original grill from 70 years ago and features a limited-edition metal sign, vents to help with temperature control, and more. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $24 once you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the smoke buildup in the chamber where it belongs. Plus, with four probes, you can monitor multiple parts of the cook or cabin at the same time.

Looking for something a little more automated? Consider picking up a Traeger pellet grill. Right now, you can save $100 from the normal price of several models and pricing starts at $500. With various versions of Traeger’s well-known pellet grills, you’ll even find that some are WiFIRE-enabled, which means you can start the grill, set the temperature, and even monitor cook progress from your smartphone with ease.

Weber 70th Anniversary Kettle features:

Driven by his passion for grilling the best steaks for family and friends, Weber’s founder, George Stephen, invented the revolutionary kettle grill in 1952 and created a widespread enthusiasm for grilling around the world. The 70th Anniversary Kettle embodies the excitement and good times of 1950s Americana – from the music to fashion to the cars. This limited-edition kettle is a tribute to everyone in the Weber grilling community who has inspired us from 1952 through today. A high-quality Weber kettle you’ve come to expect combined with nostalgic and modern features. Enjoy the look of a ‘50s hood-ornament themed lid thermometer while getting rid of ash easily with the One-Touch cleaning system and Gourmet BBQ System Grates.

