ASUS’ VivoBook S 15 OLED Slim 12th Gen i7 Laptop sees first price drop to $729 (Save $371)

Amazon is now offering the ASUS VivoBook S 15 OLED Slim i7/16GB/512GB Laptop for $729 shipped. Normally going for $1,100, this 34% discount or solid $371 price drop marks the first drop we’ve tracked for this laptop build. For comparison, this same model goes for the normal $1,100 from ASUS directly. The 12th Gen Intel i7 2.3GHz (4.7GHz boost) processor is paired with 16GB of RAM to run just about any program you want on the ZenBook with 512GB of NVMe SSD storage providing quick access to them. The 15.6-inch 1080p OLED NanoEdge display features PANTONE validation with professional-grade accuracy alongside VESA DisplayHDR 600 True Black certification. This laptop also features a lay-flat hinge that makes sharing notes and designs easier. Rounding out this machine are dual Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, an HDMI 2.0 output, and an audio combo jack. Head below for more.

While this I/O is fairly standard for modern laptops, you may want some additional ports when working from home. In that case, a good place to start is the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub at just $35. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5 ounces, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

Want to switch to Apple silicon instead? We’re currently tracking one of the best discounts we’ve seen on Apple’s now previous-generation 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 32GB/512GB down at $2,099. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that refreshed chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering.

ASUS VivoBook S 15 OLED i7/16GB/512GB Slim Laptop features:

Show off your unique style with Vivobook S 15 OLED, the laptop that lets you really stand out! Feel the power of its Intel processor and a high-capacity SSD, while enjoying amazing visuals on the 15.6-inch OLED NanoEdge display. It’s perfect for entertainment or casual creativity, with an 84% screen-to-body ratio and slim 7 mm bezel that make any visual tasks more enjoyable. The fantastic all-new geometric chassis design makes a real style statement, with a choice of three gorgeous new colors. Check out the two convenient Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® ports, and you’ll see why Vivobook S 15 OLED is the go-to choice for the can-do generation!

