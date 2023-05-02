Save $800 on Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM at $2,099 low, more

Expercom today is now offering one of the best discounts we’ve seen on Apple’s now previous-generation 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. We’ve largely been seeing retailers like Woot clear out refurbished models and the like over the past few months since the new M2 models hit the scene. Today we’re not only getting a discount on a new condition offering, but one of the higher-end configurations, too. Right now the elevated 512GB model with 32GB of RAM is now down to $2,099 shipped. Normally fetching $2,899, you’re looking at $800 in savings and a rare chance to save on a non-baseline configuration.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that refreshed chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro also comes centered around the same design with the M1 Pro chip under the hood. It packs a similar spec sheet as well, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead of the lead deal’s more capable counterpart. While we’ve seen refurbished models in particular sell for less, today’s offer at $1,699 is one of the best markdowns to date. That takes the 1TB model down from its usual $2,199 going rate to one of the best prices ever at $500 off. It’s worth a look for those who want a less unwieldy addition to their everyday carry with much of the same power.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the work week. On tap so far now that things are just getting started with Tuesday’s best, we have some notable offers across the latest devices, accessories, and more.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 21 hours

