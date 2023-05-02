Save 39% on Govee’s DreamView T1 Pro camera-based backlighting system at $85 low

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its DreamView T1 Pro LED Lightstrip and Bar TV Kit for $84.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $140, this 39% discount or solid $55 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this system, beating our previous low mention by $5. The DreamView T1 Pro kit comes with a camera system that monitors the colors on your TV that directly changes the RGBIC light colors to increase your immersion while watching content. You’ll have a spool of strip lighting that can be attached to the back of TVs between the 55- and 65-inch range, with the two light bars having small stands. After connecting the kit to Wi-Fi, you’ll have hands-free control with Alexa or Assistant with access to 32+ animated lighting scenes. Head below for more.

If you’d rather have just an RGB light strip, you could instead grab the Govee Wi-Fi 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $29 after clipping the on-page coupon. Here you’ll have two 16.4-foot RGB lightstrip rolls to decorate your room. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app. This app will give ultimate control over the lights with the smart assistant integration giving you control over colors and brightness, whether they’re on or off, and select preset scenes as well. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. Looking for some new lights for your office? We’re currently tracking the standard Nanoleaf Lines starter kit marked down to $170, the second-best price of the year. Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

Govee DreamView T1 Pro TV LED Lighting Kit features:

This cutting-edge lighting system creates a vibrant lighting atmosphere that adapts to the colors on your monitors in real time. Additionally, the control box of the LED Light Strips contains a sensitive built-in mic, allowing for smooth synchronization with your favorite tracks.

