Second-best price of the year lands on Nanoleaf’s popular HomeKit Lines lights at $170

If you’re not sold on the deep discount we tracked last week on the FaZe Clan edition lights, Amazon today is offering the standard set of Nanoleaf Lines for the second-best price of the year. Landing at $169.99 shipped, today’s offer is down from the usual $200 going rate. Those $30 in savings have only been beaten once before this year in a 1-day sale at $20 less. This is $10 under our previous mention otherwise, and a rare chance to save on the modular HomeKit lights. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

If you don’t mind adding some small logos to your lighting kit, we’re also still tracking an all-time low on Nanoleaf’s gaming Lines HomeKit lights. These arrive with a slick black color scheme and some tiny decals for the famous gaming organization FaZe. Whether you plan on covering them up or can live with the small embellishments, the $88 discount to a new all-time low of $132 makes these a more compelling option than the standard version at $38 less.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

