Instant 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother delivers latte art the easy way at 25% off, now under $30

Walmart is now offering the Instant 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother for $29.90 shipped. Regularly $40, this is more than 25% off, a few bucks under our previous mention, and undercutting the recent spring sale for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is a 2023 low and a couple bucks under the current sale price we are tracking directly from Instant and on Amazon. You could buy a whole new coffee machine with a steam wand, or you could score this for a fraction of the price to deliver foamy milky goodness to the brew the machine you already have makes, no matter what type it might be. It delivers light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming to bring the cappuccino or latte experience home as well as a cold foam option for your iced brew this summer. This Instant model works with both regular dairy milk or non-dairy alternatives by way of a two-button interface set in a cool-touch housing with “controlled” pouring spout, a non-stick interior, and a dishwasher-safe lid. More details below.

If you don’t mind whipping up the milk in a slightly more manual fashion, you could score one of the Zulay immersion-style blenders we mentioned earlier this morning. It’s really more like whipping it up with a whisk, except much easier and with less elbow grease for not much more than the price of a couple lattes.

While we are also tracking a solid deal on the frother-equipped Keurig Wi-Fi K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker, if you’re more focused on a dedicated iced brewer as the weather warms up, this deal on Instant’s Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker is worth a look. Capable of delivering cold brew in under 20-minutes to your desired strength, it is now sitting at the $50 Amazon low at nearly 40% off the going rate. Get a closer look right here.

Instant Milk Frother features:

4-in-1 programs for cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming

Be your own barista: create various types of foam from both dairy and non-dairy alternatives for your cappuccinos, lattes, iced coffee, matcha and more.

Cold to warm in seconds: quickly warm up your drinks, without creating foam, perfect for coffee or hot chocolate.

Easy to use controls: 2-button control interface to select, start or cancel a program.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!