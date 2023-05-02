Keurig’s Wi-Fi K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker with frother now $200 (Reg. $250)

Walmart is now offering the Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250 at Amazon where it is also now matched, you’re looking at a solid $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is within $1 of the best we have tracked on Amazon and well below the price you’ll find at Best Buy right now. Standing out from the rest of the basic single-serve machines in the lineup, the K-Café SMART brews regular coffee pods, lattes, cappuccino, and features a hot and cold milk frother system. It leverages Wi-Fi enabled BrewID technology to “recognize your specific K-Cup pod and customizes brew settings” that will make recommendations to get the most of your selected pod – the smart features also allow “you to brew from anywhere, schedule a brew, customize your brew settings, and create and save favorite settings via the Keurig app.” More details below.

If the smart features and extra bells and whistles aren’t getting you excited, something like the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker might be all you need. You can land this model at Walmart for $50 shipped right now, or $150 under the price of today’s lead deal. Otherwise, just add this popular Zulay milk frother to your existing setup at $12 Prime shipped to bring some foam action to the party.

However, if you have had your eye on a new espresso machine, now’s a notable time to strike. Yesterday we spotted up to $200 in savings on the stainless steel Breville models with deals starting from $240. And on the cold brew side of things, the Instant electric iced coffeemaker has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. Hit up our home goods hub for more.

Keurig K-Café SMART Single Serve Coffee Maker features:

Brew full-flavored coffee and make delicious coffeehouse beverages using any K-Cup pod. WiFi enabled BrewID technology, recognizes your specific K-Cup pod and customizes brew settings. BrewID technology will recommend SIGNATURE BREW settings created by the coffee experts for the most flavorful brew. An expertly curated menu of beverages designed for your specific K-Cup pod, available in the Keurig app. Connecting to WiFi unlocks Barista Mode in the app offering easy, step-by-step directions for your favorite coffeehouse beverages. Features three speeds and one cold setting to froth using milk or dairy alternative.

