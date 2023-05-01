Amazon is knocking hundreds off Breville’s steel espresso machines today from $240 shipped

The spring deals on Breville’s attractive steel espresso machines have arrived. You’ll find both more affordable models and higher-end variants highlighted below from $280, but one standout has to be the Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine at $679.99 shipped. Regularly $850, this is $170 off the going rate, matched at Best Buy, and the best price we can find. Outside of a limited holiday bundle offer last year, this is also matching the Amazon all-time low. Combining the stainless steel form-factor that looks great on the countertop, if you ask me, it is also a simple way to get proper espresso at home. The ongoing LCD screen hosts grinding, extracting, and brewing animations  with “all the precise information you need to make coffee exactly the way you like it, every time” alongside the built-in milk frother. Up top, you’ll also find an integrated grinder to prepare fresh beans for every cup “with a single touch” and dose control. Head below for more details and additional espresso machine deals. 

Breville espresso machine deals:

While we are talking coffee, be sure to dive into the ongoing Ember Mother’s Day sale that’s offering some solid price drops on its travel tumblers, smart mugs, and more. Designed to work alongside your smartphone, users can maintain the ideal beverage temperature at home or on-the-go with included charging coasters, and more. The deals start from $70 and everything is detailed for you right here. Just be sure to hit up our home goods hub for more. 

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine features:

Barista-quality performance with a new intuitive interface that provides all the information you need to create café quality coffee at home. The built-in grinder delivers the right amount of ground coffee on demand, for full flavor. With a 3 second heat up time and precise espresso extraction, you go from bean to cup, faster than ever before. LCD display with grinding and extracting progress animations. The screen provides you all the precise information you need to make coffee exactly the way you like it, every time. With a single touch, the integrated conical burr grinder with dose control delivers the right amount of coffee on demand, for maximum flavor. Adjustable grind size and dose.

