Prime members can save 25% (up to $20 off) a delivery order plus get 1-year free of Grubhub+

Amazon is offering its Prime members the ability to not only get 1-year of Grubhub+ for free, but also take 25% off an order when you use the code MAMA25 at checkout. The discount is good for up to $20 in savings. At full value, you’re saving $120 on the Grubhub+ membership and also up to $20 on your deliver, which keeps up to $140 in your pocket this year. This is the perfect way to let mom kick back, relax, and enjoy Mother’s Day this year. Instead of having to prepare a big meal for everyone, use your free Grubhub+ membership and 25% discount to have the food brought right to your door. Nobody will heave to leave the house and pick it up, and this will let you choose from even a slightly more expensive restaurant this time around thanks to the added savings from the coupon Amazon is providing. Keep reading for more.

Grubhub+ allows you to place food delivery orders through the app or website and enjoy unlimited $0 delivery fees, exclusive members-only offers, and more. One thing to keep in mind though is that after a year, you’ll be charged the then-current monthly rate for Grubhub+, which right now would be $9.99 per month. So, if you want to avoid that, be sure to cancel the subscription prior to the year ending.

However, if you’d rather go out to eat with mom instead of have food delivered, then we have you covered with some other gift card deals. Just yesterday, we uncovered a $50 IHOP gift card for $40, with an additional $5 in Amazon credit when you purchase. This would be a great way to stack up some discounted gift cards and save 20% in the process when heading out to IHOP in a week or so.

Terms & Conditions:

*Prime Grubhub+ Offer: $0 delivery fees applicable on eligible orders. Additional fees (including service fees) may apply. Offer limited to Prime members in the U.S. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. If you violate any of the offer terms, the offer will be invalid. Grubhub+ membership auto-renews at $9.99/month after the initial 12 month free period and continues until cancelled. 25% off $20+ (up to $20 off): Must be an active Grubhub+ member through Amazon Prime to redeem this offer. Only valid on qualifying delivery orders placed on the Grubhub platform (including Seamless). Order subtotal must be at least $20 (before tax, tip, and fees). Discount will apply to order subtotal, up to $20 off. Offer valid from May 1st, 2023 at 12:00AM PST to May 14th, 2023 at 11:59PM PST, or while supplies last. To redeem, enter code MAMA25 at checkout on a qualifying order. Subject to restaurant and/or delivery availability. Limited to one (1) redemption per user. See additional terms at https://lp.grubhub.com/partner/grubhub-amazon-prime/.

