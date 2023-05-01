Amazon offers $5 FREE credit with gift card purchases, $50 IHOP card for $40, more

We have spotted a couple notable gift card offers today at Amazon so you can score some free credit. First up, as part of its Mother’s Day offerings, Amazon is offering its Prime members a chance to land $5 in FREE credit with gift card purchases. That means you can buy mom (or yourself) a $50 Amazon gift card and receive $5 in free money to spend there just for doing so. If the $50 gift card is for someone else, you might as well grab yourself the free credit anyway. And if you plan on spending $50 at Amazon on anything over the next few months, the same logic applies, you might as well do it with a gift card that includes some free credit. Just remember, this offer will only last for a short time and is limited to Amazon Prime members. Head below for more details and a nice Gold Box offer on IHOP gift cards.

After you have secured your FREE Amazon credit above, you might also want to look at this IHOP offer. Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering $50 IHOP gift cards for $40 with free digital delivery. That’s a solid 20% in savings and a no-brainer offer if you plan on dropping some cash on some waffles and breakfast there over the next few months.

Amazon gift card promotion details:

Receive a $5 promotional credit for a future Amazon.com eligible order when you purchase Amazon.com eGift Cards valued at $50 or more in a single order on Amazon.com by May 14, 2023. In order to qualify for the $5 promotional code, you must (1) be a current Prime member; (2) click the button on the Offer Terms & Conditions page to apply the offer to your account; and (3) purchase at least $50 in qualifying Amazon.com eGift Cards in a single order at Amazon.com beginning 12:00 a.m. (PT), May 1, 2023 and ending 11:59 p.m., May 14 2023 (PT) or when supplies have been exhausted, whichever occurs first (the “Promotion Period”).

