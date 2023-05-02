Save 40% on Shark’s Alexa-enabled robot vacuum cleaner with self-empty station at $300

Amazon is currently offering the Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 40% discount or solid $200 price drop marks a return to the all-time low for only the third time. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we’ve tracked since February. Unlike some other robot vacuums out there, this one comes with a self-empty base that can store up to 30 days of dirt and debris while the vacuum itself cleans your home’s tile, hardwood flooring, and carpet. The AV911S EZ uses a row-by-row cleaning pattern to effectively clean your floors and it will return to the base when its battery starts running low. The design of the pickup brushes here makes this vacuum a good fit for homes with pets. You could start a cleaning session by pressing the button on the top of the vacuum, or instead, connect it to your Alexa or Assistant setup and use voice commands. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you can grab the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S vacuum for $200. The S in 11S stands for Slim since this robot is just 2.85-inches thick meaning it can get under stands and furniture other robots may not be able to. Don’t let this small form factor fool you though, this vacuum packs in 1300Pa of suction power to pick up as much debris as possible with the BoostIQ technology automatically increasing suction when extra strength is needed. Unlike the Shark option above, this one is controlled by an included remote that will allow you to start home cleanings and such.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While either of these vacuums are cleaning your floors, why not relax with a shake? We’re currently tracking the Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO marked down to $100, the best price we can find. You’re looking at a 1600W dual blending system designed for everything from daily smoothies and protein shakes to far more demanding meal preparations, iced cocktails this summer, and more. A built-in twist tamper helps to power through more robust ingredients with “no stalling, stirring, [and] no shaking to get the perfect texture” alongside five built-in preset functions and a drizzle cap to add ingredients during the process like a pro. It also comes with a 24-ounce single serve cup, 34-ounce pitcher, and 18-ounce single-serve cup in the package.

Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base features:

Deep-cleaning power to tackle large and small debris, and pet hair.

Methodically cleans row by row, room to room for complete coverage.

It returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.

Capture dust, dander, and allergens.

Easily start cleaning with Google Assistant, Alexa, or one tap in the app.

