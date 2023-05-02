Ninja TWISTi Blender DUO powers through shakes, iced drinks, more at $100 low (30% off)

Joining yesterday’s Ninja spring sale, Amazon is now offering the Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140 and currently listed at full price directly from Ninja, this is the best price we can find at nearly 30% off. After releasing for the first time last spring, today’s deal marks the second time we have seen it down at the Amazon low since then. You’re looking at a 1600W dual blending system designed for everything from daily smoothies and protein shakes to far more demanding meal preparations, iced cocktails this summer, and more. A built-in twist tamper helps to power through more robust ingredients with “no stalling, stirring, [and] no shaking to get the perfect texture” alongside five built-in preset functions and a drizzle cap to add ingredients during the process like a pro. It also comes with a 24-ounce single serve cup, 34-ounce pitcher, and 18-ounce single-serve cup in the package. More details below.

If you’re just looking for something in the more personal-sized category to quickly whip up some smoothies, cocktails, and shakes this spring and summer, the deal we are now tracking on the Ninja Fit model might be exactly what you need. It delivers 700 watts of power in the motor base and you can blend your ingredients directly in the include cups to minimize on cleaning to take your drink out the door in a hurry. Now on sale for $50 shipped via Amazon, all of the details you need are right here.

Then go swing by our home goods hub for more deals on cooking, kitchen, and outdoor BBQ gear including Weber’s 70th Anniversary 22-inch kettle grill and up to $200 off Breville’s steel espresso machines. But while we are talking deals for around the house, today is in fact kicking off Amazon’s annual Pet Day celebration that’s loaded with price drops on tech, toys, and treats for your furry friends. The deals start from $6 with up to 60% in savings and you’ll find plenty of top picks from the sale right here.

Ninja SS151 TWISTi Blender DUO features:

Built-in Twist Tamper + high-speed blades to power through tough ingredients with 1600 Peak-Watt Power for no stalling, no stirring, no shaking to get the perfect texture. Twist the tamper to push ingredients down toward the high-speed blades for thick and even results. Hybrid-Edge Blades Assembly blends, chops & crushes at high speed to deliver better breakdown of frozen whole fruits and veggies, nuts, seeds, and ice for smoother blends. The power-dense motor maintains high speed to deliver uninterrupted performance and is designed for heavy food loads.

