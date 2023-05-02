Shinola Appreciation Event takes 25% off your purchase: Watches, backpacks, more

a close up of a watch

Shinola Appreciation Event takes 25% off your purchase including its best-selling watches, backpacks, handbags, wallets, jewelry, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Orders over $125 receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Runwell Leather Strap Watch that’s currently marked down to $446 and originally sold for $595. If you’re on the hunt for a gift, this would make a phenomenal option. This classic watch can be worn for years to come and easily dressed up or down. The black numerals and indices stand out against the clean white dial, making this a statement piece in any wardrobe. Plus, each watch comes in a wooden box for gifting as well. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

