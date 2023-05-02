Travel smarter this summer with Dollar Flight Club, now $100 (Reg. $1,690)

Summer is almost here, and you need a break. But expectations are that flight costs will continue to rise throughout the year, which may put a damper on those summer travel plans. Don’t let rising costs get you down; beat the price with Dollar Flight Club.

Dollar Flight Club is one of the leading flight deal alert services, trusted by more than one million members all over the world. Trustpilot has given DFC a 4.4/5-star rating and Condé Nast Traveler writes, “Dollar Flight Club has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats.” CNN adds, “If you’re looking to book a weekend getaway, an international adventure or just a flight to visit a loved one, Dollar Flight Club seems like a pretty easy way to save on your next plane ticket.”

With a Premium Plus+ plan, you’ll get lifetime access to all of DFC’s best flight deals in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class, allowing you to save up to $2,000 on flights to destinations around the world. When you sign up, just enter your home airport(s), and you’ll get instant email alerts on domestic deals, international deals, and Mistake Fares from those airports. Before you know it, you’ll have a big discount on flights just waiting for you to take advantage.

In addition, you’ll get perks and discounts of up to 50% off from DFC’s partners like Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, Huckberry, and more.

Travel smarter this summer! Right now, you can get a lifetime Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ subscription for just $99.99.

