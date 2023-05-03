Jamo’s white Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Speaker System falls 57% to new low of $150

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the white colorway Jamo Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theater System for $149.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $350, this 57% discount or solid $200 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this colorway while matching the lowest price we’ve seen for any color. For comparison, Jamo directly offers this system at $554 and Amazon has it listed for $341. With this kit, you will get a pair of S 803 Dolby Atmos-ready bookshelf speakers, a “perfectly balanced” center channel speaker, and two S 801 speakers for surround sound channels. As these speakers are part of Jamo’s STUDIO 8 series, they utilize its WaveGuide technology to “focus high frequencies for dynamic, powerful sound.” Don’t like the bare look? Attach the fully magnetic grilles for a clean, minimalist feel. The additional wood grain accents around the bases, feet, and tweeters add to this minimal aesthetic. Head below for more.

You will need a receiver to start using these speakers, so if you want something that can run straight out of the box you’ll want to check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Unlike the Jamo setup above, this system comes ready to run without needing a receiver to drive the speakers. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple. The soundbar can even be wall-mounted for a cleaner look with the included kit and step-by-step instructions.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking to upgrade your living room TV? We’re currently tracking the 2022 model LG QNED80 Series 65-inch Class QNED mini-LED Smart TV marked down to $697, the new all-time low price. A great chance to land a brand name LG mini-LED panel, this model comes with some notable features in the home cinema and gaming departments including FreeSync Premium, a pair of HDMI 2.1-port, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the LG Game Optimizer to maximize its potential during gameplay. From there, you’ll find voice command action via Alexa and Google Assistant as well as support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2, HDR 10, two USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more.

Jamo Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theater System features:

The front-firing tube port allows for versatility in placement (in cabinets, against walls, etc.) and enhanced, cleaner bass response. Studio 8 WaveGuide technology focuses high frequencies for dynamic, powerful sound.

Dolby Atmos ready speakers deliver sound that comes alive from all directions, including overhead, to fill any room with astonishing clarity, detail, and depth.

The Dolby Atmos topper speakers’ metal feet align with patent-pending integrated conductive metal contacts on capable Tower and Bookshelf speakers, so the back of the Topper has a clean design, free from any inputs or wires.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

