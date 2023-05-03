Land an LG 65-inch 120Hz mini-LED 4K smart TV today at the $697 Amazon low (Reg. $900)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG QNED80 Series 65-Inch Class QNED mini-LED Smart TV for $696.99 shipped. This model launched at closer to $1,300 last April and now carries a regular price of $900 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $800. Today’s deal is up to $203 off the going rate and marking a new Amazon all-time low. A great chance to land a brand name LG mini-LED panel, this model comes with some notable features in the home cinema and gaming departments including FreeSync Premium, a pair of HDMI 2.1-port, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the LG Game Optimizer to maximize its potential during gameplay. From there, you’ll find voice command action via Alexa and Google Assistant as well as support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2, HDR 10, two USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Head below for additional details.

If you're not partial to the LG branding and mini-LED treatment, something like the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Amazon's latest 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV with new art mode might be worth a look. This model will deliver a solid 4K 65-inch panel to your entertainment center for even less with much of the latest tech Amazon has pack into its in-house display lineup.

Then dive into this discount on Apple TV HD before you head over to our home theater hub to upgrade your audio setup for less.

LG QNED80 QNED mini-LED Smart TV features:

Engineered especially for LG, the advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K algorithmically adapts and adjusts picture and sound quality for a lifelike viewing experience with depth and rich color

Worth a thousand words and more—Quantum Dot NanoCell Color Technology delivers richer, more accurate colors, even at wider viewing angles—so you can see it and believe it

Local dimming improves contrast and reduces the halo effect for a clearer picture. Enjoy fluid on-screen motion with a high 120-Hertz refresh rate that keeps up with the action for a sharp, colorful picture

If you’re a gamer, support for FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) equips you with a low-latency, screen tearing-free playing experience at high performance

Mount it on the wall with a 300 x 300 VESA mount (sold separately). Magic Remote, remote control batteries (AA), power cable, and quick start guide are included. TV stand sold separately

