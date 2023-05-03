Pelican Protector Adhesive AirTag Holders have never gone for less: Single $9 or 4-pack $25

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Protector Series Adhesive AirTag Holder from $9.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. While the black model is still up at the full $20 price tag, today’s deal is delivering an up to 54% price drop and the lowest price we can find otherwise. This is also slightly more than $1 below our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked. You can also score the multi-color 4-pack down at $24.60 Prime shipped right now, down from the regular $50, which is a better per AirTag holder price than the single. Either way, you’re looking at one of the more popular adhesive solutions to tack your Apple tracker onto a wide range of items this spring, summer, and beyond. It is designed to “help amplify the AirTag’s sound” while protecting it from bumps and drops. It also comes with a “3M supreme adhesive” so you can quickly stick it onto “hard surfaces of bikes, electronics, luggage, drones, and more.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here and head below for more.

While you will find a notable on-page coupon knocking the Elevation Lab TagVault Surface adhesive model down to $11 Prime shipped right now – one of the only other adhesive models we would confidentially recommend – that is still not as affordable as the today’s Pelican deals. When it comes to tacking an AirTag onto various items, it might be a smarter move to go with something from one of these two brands (or something of that caliber) and you’ll be hard-pressed to find one for less than $9 that fits the bill.

While we are on the subject, be sure to check out the brand new Elevation Lab TagVault: Fabric for AirTag. This new release also isn’t going to be as inexpensive as the Pelicans above, but it is the “first AirTag Fabric Mount,” according to Elevation Lab and is designed to conceal the item tracker on the inside of luggage, backpacks, and more where it can’t be seen. Get a complete breakdown of the new release in our launch coverage from last month right here.

Pelican Protector Adhesive AirTag Mount features:

Protector Series: This AirTag stick-on mount case cover is professionally designed for Apple AirTags, and securely holds your AirTag in place with its carefully crafted 2-piece design

Premium-Quality Materials: High elasticity and hard silicone case for Apple AirTag, which is very comfortable and easy to use; It’s lightweight, anti-scratch, water-resistant, and durable to your AirTag protected from bumps, drops, or water damage

Strong Adhesive: True 3M supreme adhesive allows the strong & secure mount of your Apple AirTags on any hard surface to track your precious belongings; With precise cut-outs, our air tag protective case holder can seamlessly fit your AirTags tightly

Easy Installation: The AirTag case with adhesive sticker & hard silicone materials makes installation very convenient; To track your TV remote, drone, luggage, camera, or other valuable things, just stick your airtag to the device

