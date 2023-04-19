Elevation Lab unveils the ‘first fabric AirTag holder’ for discreetly tracking bags, luggage, more

Today we are taking a look at the new Elevation Lab fabric AirTag holder. The brand is responsible for some of the best AirTag accessories out there (alongside a slew of other notable tech add-ons like the popular Anchor headphone hook), including the nearly indestructible waterproof Tag Vault, but this time, it has turned its attention to something far more discreet you can tuck away inside bags and other material-based goods to hide an Apple item tracker without drawing much attention. Head below for a closer look at the now available new Elevation Lab fabric AirTag holder.

New Elevation Lab TagVault: Fabric for AirTag

Joining the aforementioned Tag Vault original, the Mountain Bike AirTag holder, the Tag Vault Strap, and even one that hides under the water bottle cage on your bike, Elevation Lab has now introduced its new TagVault: Fabric for AirTag.

As the name suggests, it is designed to attach to a range of synthetic materials and is described as the “first AirTag Fabric Mount.”

We wanted something discreet & secure to mount AirTag on fabric. So we designed TagVault Fabric. Securely mounts in seconds – full adhesion strength in 24hrs. Discreet so thieves won’t know it’s concealing an AirTag. Flexible, to conform & move with your bag, jacket or purse. And KnockProof – AirTag won’t end up at the bottom of your bag.

The are plenty of adhesive-based solutions for Apple’s item trackers out there – not the least of which is Elevation Lab’s own TagVault Surface – but this model is specifically designed to attach AirTag to “luggage, purses, backpacks, camera bags, expensive jackets, golf bags – or virtually any soft good you’d want to find if lost or stolen.”

It should, however, be noted that it is ideal for use with synthetic fabric and will not work well with leather and suede. That, in some ways, is a bit of a disappointment for me personally, as these are usually the kinds of material I happen to be carrying precious goods around in, but the “nylon, polyester, vinyl, rubberized fabrics, and GORE-TEX” fabrics cited on the product page are quite commonplace anyway.

The new fabric AirTag holder is made up of two parts: the flat adhesive-ready base that attaches to your bag and a small lid that securely locks the AirTag in place.

Elevation Lab says the adhesive side things “installs in seconds,” and then you can snap the top on and off as necessary to access the item tracker. The base can be removed, but it is not designed to be reused as effectively a second time.

Features at a glance:

The first AirTag fabric mount.

Installs in seconds to luggage, purses, bags or jackets.

Flexes & moves with your fabric.

Discreet.

Engineered to withstand being hit by items shoved in a bag.

Securely adheres to nylon, polyester, vinyl, rubberized fabrics, and GORE-TEX. Full adhesion strength after 24 hours. Removable but not designed to be reused. Does NOT work with leather, fibrous fabric, or anything stretchy.

Considering its flexible base is designed to stick to the inside of a bag (although it will work on the exterior providing the material is compatible), the brand suggests it’s a much more safe and discreet way to add tracking capabilities than your average carabiner clip-style model. It is also “knock proof,” so you don’t need to worry about hitting it with items as they get thrown into your bag, luggage, or otherwise.

The new Elevation Lab TagVault: Fabric AirTag Holder is now available for purchase from the official Amazon storefront. A single unit goes for $13.95, a 2-pack for $19.95, or the 4-pack for $29.95, all of which with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Additional details on videos of it in action can be found here.

