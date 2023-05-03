This 2-bulb 1,100-lumen HomeKit Philips Hue starter kit is a bargain at $24 (Refurb, Orig. $60)

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Philips Hue 2-bulb 75W Smart Lighting Starter Kit for $23.99 if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this year, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Typically, you’d spend $70 in new condition for this same kit and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to get you up and going with a smart lighting setup in minutes, Philips Hue is a great brand to back for voice-controlled bulbs. In the package, you’ll find a Hue Hub, which is what the two included bulbs connect to. The hub itself is compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit letting you control the lights from all three major smart home platforms. Plus, being 75W equivalent lights, each one will output 1,100 lumens of brightness which is a good amount for typical living rooms or offices. Ships with a 90-day warranty. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind losing out on the 1,100-lumen brightness that Philips offers above, then TP-Link’s Kasa RGB LED Bulb 2-pack is a great alternative. Outputting 800 lumens, this bulb is perfect for places where brightness isn’t of the utmost importance. You’ll still retain Alexa and Assistant voice commands, and even gain RGB coloring, though you’ll lose out on HomeKit integration. But, at a lower price of $20 on Amazon, leaving an additional $4 in your wallet while delivering extra functionality.

Don’t forget that we’re tracking a 4-pack of meross RGBWW LED light bulbs on sale for $24 right now. For $4 more than the TP-Link kit above, and the same price as the 2-bulb Hue kit in today’s lead deal, you’ll get four smart RGBWW bulbs to install throughout your home. Then, swing by our smart home guide for other great ways to upgrade your house as we march toward summer in a few months.

Philips Hue 2-bulb Smart Lighting Starter Kit features:

Geek Squad® Certified Refurbished products are thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested, so you can be sure that your device will work right, right away. Get white light with the Philips Hue 75W A19 Starter Kit. The two Philips Hue 75W A19 bulbs provides a sufficient level of white light that is bright enough to read on the couch, listen to music, or simply relax in your bedroom. Suitable for most light fixtures, these bulbs offers instant dimming. Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the included Hue Bridge.

