Add four Wi-Fi meross RGBWW LED light bulbs to your smart home setup at $24 ($6 each)

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi RGBWW LED Light Bulbs for $23.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 20% from its normal going rate at Amazon, you’d normally spend $30 for this kit and today’s deal makes the bulbs just $6 each. Ready to deliver a colorful experience anywhere in your home, these bulbs screw into existing light sockets and connect to Wi-Fi. When connected to your home’s network, you’ll find that these bulbs can change to basically any color that you want with ease. Whether you change the color or brightness through the meross app or with Alexa/Assistant, these will be a great way to expand your existing smart home setup. On top of being able to produce colors, the light bulbs are also capable of going from 2700K to 6500K for the white temperature which lets you dial it into your home’s existing bulbs with ease. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Opting for this Westinghouse LED bulb is a great way to save some cash. It comes in at just $3.50, though it ditches many of the features of today’s lead deal. You won’t get Wi-Fi connectivity or RGB coloring here, and the bulb itself is stuck at a 2700K. But, considering this is a fairly low-cost option, it’s expected you’ll lose a few features.

Be sure to pick up Govee’s DreamView G1 camera-based backlight system for your desk while it’s on sale for $70 at Amazon for Prime members. Normally $100, this 30% discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re using the bulbs on sale above to add ambient light to your stream background, then the DreamView G1 is perfect for active backlighting of your monitor when gaming as it keeps tabs on what’s on-screen and updates the strip accordingly for an immersive experience.

meross 4-pack RGB LED Wi-Fi Light Bulb features:

Control the smart light bulb anytime anywhere via meross app, with no distance limitation. Need you to download meross app, you can create a group for all of your meross smart bulbs and control them all with just one command. When the home network disconnects from the Internet, you can still control devices from Meross app Locally. Works with any 2.4GHz or Dual Band WiFi router. No hub is required. Compatible with Alexa Echo, Echo dot, and Google Assistant. Control your smart bulbs via voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten your smart LED light effortlessly.

