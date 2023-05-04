Hyper Tough’s 4-tier shelf supports 70 pounds on each level at $28.50 to organize your garage

Walmart is offering the Hyper Tough 4-Tier Plastic Garage Shelves for $28.50 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a free Walmart+ subscription trial. Down from a normal going rate of $35 at Walmart, you’d spend $30 for a smaller set of shelves on Amazon and around $47 for something a little similar in size. If you’ve yet to start spring cleaning, then it’s time to begin. Each shelf can support up to 70 pounds when evenly distributed and you’ll find that all four tiers can be loaded down here. The shelves themselves measure essentially 14 by 30 inches, and the overall unit is 56 inches tall when fully assembled. So, whether you’re wanting to organize the office, garage, or craft room, this shelving unit is a great way to tackle any task you might come across. Keep reading for more.

All things considered, the above shelves are about as budget-friendly as it gets when it comes to organizing your garage. However, if you turn your attention indoors then you’ll want to consider picking up this hanging closet organizer. It can help with spring cleaning and is perfect for placing shoes, clothes, or anything else in. Since it hangs from your closet rod, you’ll find that this better utilizes vertical storage in your garage while that space typically goes to waste. For just $14, it’s an easy buy whenever you want to tidy things up around the house.

Don’t forget that you can pick up Pad & Quill’s handmade leather Techfolio to organize your tech gear before hitting the road this summer. Typically $180, you’ll find that the Techfolio is discounted to $87 right now, making today a great time to pick it up. Then swing by our home goods guide for other great must-have gear this spring.

Hyper Tough Black Plastic Shelving Unit features:

This Hyper Tough Black Plastic 4 Shelf Shelving Unit is a great solution for all your storage needs. This is perfect for any space where you might need reliable, sturdy shelving, such as, the garage, basement, utility room or closet. It is made from a durable and long-lasting black polypropylene plastic that can hold up to 70 pounds per shelf when evenly distributed. This product has interlocking shelves that require no tools to assemble and comes with a QR code video tutorial. This shelving unit is easy to maintain and is built for years of use. Pick up yours today, while supplies last, only available at Walmart and Walmart.com.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!