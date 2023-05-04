Huge deal organizes your kit in Pad & Quill’s handmade leather Techfolio at $87 (Reg. $180)

Alongside its ongoing Warehouse sale delivering up to 40% off a range of leather goods, Apple Watch bands, iPad covers, and more, we have spotted a particularly deep deal on Pad & Quill’s large Techfolio PRO Leather Cord Organizer. This fold-over folio-style cable and accessory organizer is one of the nicest around, complete with full-grain American leather and a plush woolen textile inside, that typically fetches $180. But with a solid markdown and using code PQ20 at checkout, you can knock your total down to $86.38 shipped. Nearly $100 of the going rate, this is 52% in savings, the lowest price we have tracked this year, and a great chance to land a cable and gear organizer that looks far more expensive than it is with a 25-year leather warranty. The interior is filled with zipper pockets, compartments, and and elastic straps to keep your entire kit tidy and at the ready whether you’re at home, the office, or the coffee shop. Head below for more details.

While you could usually drop down to the smaller classic model for less, with the particularly deep markdown we are tracking above the discount code only drops that model to $96. Not impressed with the pricey leather treatments anyway? Save a ton and just go with a Cocoon GRID-IT! starting from $14 Prime shipped on Amazon instead. They deliver a similar experience, albeit in a far less premium way without the handmade craftsmanship, and for a fraction of the price – you can score an entire Coccon GRID-IT backpack for less than the Pad & Quill Techfolio if that’s your kind of thing.

Browse through the rest of the Pad & Quill Warehouse sale right here.

Or, just skip the cable organizer all together and scope out this deal on Anker’s 100W Charging Station with retractable USB-C cables built-in while it’s on sale for one of the very first times alongside a series of other accessories from the brand starting from $14. Then dive into our smartphone accessories hub for more.

Pad & Quill Techfolio PRO Leather Cord Organizer features:

The organizer is made with beautiful American full-grain leather that ages and tells your story over time. The interior is lined with a soft woolen-like textile that is lovely to use, cleanable, and strikingly handsome when paired with our legendary Pad & Quill leathers. This travel cord organizer boasts an incredible 21 pockets & compartment to accommodate most professionals’ needs and the kitchen sink. All that function folds up into a beautiful slim tech carrying case that holds way more than meets the eye.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!