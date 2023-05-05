Rare deal brings Amazon’s backlit Voice Remote Pro with location tracking back to $30 low

After seeing the very first price drop back in January, Amazon has now dropped its latest Alexa Voice Remote Pro back down to the $29.99 shipped low. Regularly $35, this is only the second time we have ever seen the pro-grade model marked down in price at nearly 15% off and another rare chance to score a deal. With today’s price drop, this also means the pro Alexa Voice Remote is now going for the same price as the previous-generation variant. As the name implies, users can leverage Alexa voice commands to handle a range of tasks on a series of different Fire TV products (Amazon’s in-house gear and third-party Fire TV displays, more details below). But it also features built-in remote locator tech that allows you to just say “Alexa, find my remote” to any other Alexa-enabled gear to pin point its location without fumbling through the couch cushions aimlessly. From there, you’ll also find features like motion-activated backlit buttons, two customizable triggers to create personal shortcuts, and a dedicated headphone button “that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.” Head below for more.

As detailed above, today’s rare deal on the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is hard to beat – it’s the flagship model from Amazon, the previous-generation version is the same price, and it is matching the lowest we have tracked. There are some third-party clones for less, but it’s hard to recommend one of those over the real thing.

One way to step it up a notch is to land the all-new Siri remote with this discounted Apple TV HD we spotted recently at Walmart. While it might not be the latest and greatest 4K model Apple TV, it is indeed the current-generation Siri remote for folks looking to talk to Apple’s virtual assistant instead. Get a closer look right here.

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro features:

Dedicated headphone button – A new shortcut to the on-screen Bluetooth menu that lets you pair your wireless headphones fast.

Integrated TV controls – Control power, volume, plus surf live TV with dedicated channel buttons all from one remote.

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to find your shows, open apps, manage volume, and even control compatible smart home devices.

Compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, Amazon Fire TV smart TVs, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in.

Not compatible with Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick (1st Gen), Element Fire TV Edition, Insignia HD/Insignia FHD, Hisense U6HF 4K ULED Fire TV Series, or Echo show 15.

