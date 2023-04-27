Rare Apple TV HD discount lands at $79 with included Siri Remote (Reg. $99)

Walmart is now offering the Apple TV HD 32GB with a bundled Siri Remote for $79 shipped. Delivering the first chance to save in 2023, today’s offer is down from the usual $99 going rate in order to save you 20%. It’s an all-around rare chance to save on one of Apple’s streaming media players period, too. While not the refreshed Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip, this HD model delivers a similar overall set top box experience with support for 1080p streaming. You’ll still get all of the access to Netflix, HBO, Disney+, and other services, alongside Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and HomeKit hub functionality, just in a package that may be better suited to the guest room or office than the main home theater. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

If 4K is a must for your streaming setup, then don’t forget that Apple just recently refreshed the higher-end model. Delivering much of the same feature set as the lead deal, the latest streaming media player fittingly steps up to 2160P video playback of all your favorite content for a $130 price point that’s more affordable than before.

As far as all of the day’s other best price cuts from our favorite Cupertino company, our Apple guide is packed with a fresh batch of markdowns for the work week. On tap so far, we have the best price yet on Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad at $399 to go alongside these refurbished offers on Apple Watch Series 7 styles at $230.

Apple TV HD with Siri Remote features:

1080p HD high-quality video

Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound

A8 chip for great gameplay and app experiences

Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+

The latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

More ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music

The new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad

