This 3-pack of Arlo Essential Outdoor Cams secures your home at a low of $200, more

Amazon is currently offering a 3-pack of Arlo Essential Outdoor Wireless Spotlight Cameras for $199.99 shipped. Down from its typical rate of $259 or more at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a return to the all-time low. However, this isn’t a regular discount, as the last time we saw this 3-pack down to today’s price was back in December of 2021. If you have plans to head out on vacation this summer, then be sure your home is properly secure before leaving. Arlo’s Essential security cameras capture 1080p footage and feature a 130-degree field of view which means you’ll be able to see everything the camera is aimed at easily. On top of that, there’s color night vision, smart alerts, and a built-in LED floodlight to illuminate your yard at night. Plus, the built-in microphone and speaker allows you to have a conversation with those on the other end of the camera. Keep reading for additional deals.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera for $59.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $70 or more, today’s deal comes in with at least $10 in savings and delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this model camera isn’t designed to mount outside, it’s perfect for placing in the main areas of your home to keep an eye on dogs or other pets while you’re gone. There’s a physical privacy shutter to ensure your home stays private when you’re there, and it opens up when you leave if you configure it that way. Similar to today’s lead deal, it connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network to allow for remote monitoring and doesn’t require a hub to function. Plus, it also sports a 130-degree field of view and 2-way audio.

If your home doesn’t have enough Wi-Fi coverage to reach outside, then pick up Google Nest WiFi systems that are on sale from $59. Not only does this expand your home’s network but each one also doubles as an Assistant speaker to issue smart home commands, listen to music, and much more.

Arlo Essential Outdoor Wireless Spotlight Camera features:

Protection for every home and family. The perfect outdoor cameras for home security that capture the details in full 1080p HD video for a clearer picture, day or night. You can connect the Essential outdoor wireless security video camera directly to Wi-Fi without the clutter of extra gear and charge it easily by connecting the power cable to the camera. The Arlo Essential surveillance camera is wireless and weather-resistant to deliver fast, easy installation with the flexibility to get the perfect camera view, making it the ideal front door camera. With the integrated spotlight, see important features like faces and licenses plates in full color even at night with color night vision. Ward off unwanted guests by triggering the siren or integrated spotlight, automatically or manually, from the Arlo App. With a trial of Arlo’s Secure plan included, receive notifications for people, vehicles, animals, and packages and take quicker action like sound the siren, call a friend, or dial emergency services.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!