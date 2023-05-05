Break free from the outlet with Chefman’s Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer at $45 (Reg. $80)

Update: Amazon is now offering Instant’s metal 7.5-quart Stand Mixer Pro for $199.95 shipped. Regularly $300, this is a solid $100 price drop delivering a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Features include the 350-watt motor, steel mixing bowl, and the included attachments: flat beater, dough hook, and wire whisk.

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer for $44.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this is nearly 45% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Only once have we tracked this model going for any less in the last year and that was a brief 2-day deal at $40. Bringing that tether-free sense of freedom in the kitchen all year round, this model can run for 25-minutes straight wirelessly before it needs to get charged back up. You’ll also find seven speed settings “for all your baking needs” alongside the ability to handle everything from simple “whip-ups to thick cookie dough.” Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable cordless model from a brand as well-known as Chefman right now. But if you don’t mind the wired solutions, something like this $30 Black+Decker model might do the trick or you can save even more with the Gourmia Illuminating Electric Hand Mixer that is now selling for just over $27 shipped on Amazon.

And while were talking about whipping and mixing at a discount, be sure to dive into today’s Ninja Gold Box deal where you’ll find its 1,000-watt countertop blender at 30% off the going rate. Delivering the best price of the year, you can now score this model at $70 shipped for today only. Then swing by our home goods hub for more cooking, kitchen, and grilling offers.

Chefman Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer features:

Move freely around your busy kitchen with this rechargeable electric handheld mixer. Get about 25 minutes of cord-free blending power from each charge. Choose from 7 mixing speeds to get the perfect consistency for all your baking needs. The automatic slow start on our electric hand mixer blender cuts down on batter splatters for cleaner cooking. Need a cake mixer or dough mixer? No problem! This kitchen mixer can handle simple whip-ups to thick cookie dough, so you always get optimal mixing power for all your culinary needs.

