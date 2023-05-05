Score 1,000 watts of iced cocktail-making power with this Ninja blender deal at $70 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Ninja 1,000W Professional Blender for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a fleeting $65 offer during the holidays last year and one of the most affordable Ninja blenders in the 1,000-watt countertop class. Whether for smoothies, protein shakes, meal prep or iced frozen cocktails this spring and summer, this is a solid price drop on a trustworthy model that can handle all but the most professional and hardcore of blending tasks. It ships with a 72-ounce pitcher and stainless steel blade array that can “blast ice into snow in seconds and blend your favorite ingredients into delicious sauces, dips, and smoothies.” Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for something in the personal-sized category, we are also still tracking a notable deal on the Ninja Fit model down at $50 shipped. This deal comes as part of an ongoing Ninja Amazon spring sale that also includes the brand’s ice cream maker, air fryers, and its new Double Oven at $80 off the going rate. Get a closer look at the whole lot of it right here.

Then head over to our home goods hub where you’ll find the rest of the kitchen, cooking, and grilling deals we are taking into the weekend with us including this offer on Magic Bullet’s Mini Juicer. This model impressed us at review delivering more power and capability than its relatively small form-factor might suggest. Dive in to the deal and our hands-on impressions as part of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series.

Ninja 1,000W Professional Blender features:

1000 watts of professional performance power. The 72 oz. Pitcher is great for making large batches for the whole family. 64 oz. max liquid capacity. Delivers unbeatable power with blades that pulverize and crush through ice, whole fruits, and vegetables in seconds. Blast ice into snow in seconds and blend your favorite ingredients into delicious sauces, dips, and smoothies. Included 10 recipe guide provides drink-making inspiration. BPA free and dishwasher safe. 1000-Watt Motor Base, 72 oz. Pitcher with Pour Spout 64 oz. max liquid capacity, Total Crushing Blades & 10-Recipe Inspiration Guide.

