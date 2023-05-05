Kingston DataTraveler USB-A flash drive puts 1TB on keychain at the new $70 low (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering a particularly notable deal on the 1TB Kingston DataTraveler Max flash drive at $69.99 shipped. Originally $180 when it launched last summer, it regularly fetches $120 these days and has most recently been sitting in the $100 range. Today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low with at least another $30 in savings. This is Kingston’s latest USB-A high-performance flash drive that clocks in at an impressive 1,000MB/s and is one of the best and most affordable 1TB models from a brand name out there – the USB-C variant is now back up to $98 on Amazon. It delivers some serious speed and USB 3.2 Gen 2 support to your keychain or EDC this spring and summer with a protective sliding cap design and a ridged casing. Get a more detailed breakdown of the Kingston DataTraveler Max in our feature piece and head below for more.

Don’t need the full 1TB? The 256GB model is now selling for $35 shipped, or within $5 of the Amazon all-time low to deliver the same specs outside of the lighter capacity. Just keep in mind that today’s 1TB offer is quite notable considering the 512GB variant is selling for just $5 less right now on Amazon.

And if you’re looking to take it up a notch even further, the all-metal OWC Envoy Mini is worth a look. We were seriously impressed with the build quality and design after going hands-on last year and we are now tracking new all-time low pricing on all capacities at Amazon. But this one is going to cost you with he 256GB model going for the same price as today’s featured 1TB deal. Then dive into the rest of the ongoing portable storage deals you’ll find right here.

Kingston DataTraveler Max 256GB USB-A Flash Drive features:

Advanced USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-A Flash Drive

Deliver record-breaking speeds with 1000 MB/s read & 900 MB/s write

Connector protection with sliding cap design & ridged casing

Ideal solution for transferring and storing large digital files such as HD photos, 4K/8K videos, music and more

