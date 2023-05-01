OWC’s miniature all-metal Thunderbolt/USB portable SSDs hit best prices ever from $70

While we have seen some great traditional portable SSD deals alongside a new all-time low on the Kingston 1TB USB-C flash drive, we have also spotted a solid offer on one of the more unique products in the category that sits right in between. The official OWC Envoy Pro all-metal portable miniature solid-state drive is now seeing new all-time lows on Amazon. That includes the 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB models at $69.99, $84.99, and 124.99 shipped. They launched at $79, $109, and $179 in summer of 2022, just before we had a chance to go hands-on for review, and are now at the lowest prices we have tracked yet with an additional $5 in savings compared to our previous mention. This model is built as well as it looks, with a solid metal housing, gorgeous chamfered edges and corners, a mixture of polished and brushed metal treatments, and a notable reversible hinge that delivers both USB-A and USB-C/Thunderbolt in the same flash drive-sized unit. It’s not quite as affordable as the Kingston USB-C flash drive we featured this morning, but the heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing, 3-year warranty, and attractive design might be worth it for some folks. Get a complete breakdown of the user experience in our hands-on feature and head below for more.

Clearly you can reduce spending by opting for the lower-capacity models, but the aforementioned Kingston DataTraveler Max is worth a look as well. It delivers slightly faster speeds at up to 1,000MB/s with the 1TB capacity selling for the same price as the 250GB OWC Envoy Pro Mini. Just don’t expect to get the dual USB action and pretty metal design here.

There are plenty of big-time storage deals floating around to kick off the new week, much of which you’ll find right here. From Samsung’s USB 3.2 T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD and SanDisk’s wonderful Extreme models to ongoing offers on Seagate’s ‘vibranium-enriched’ RGB 2TB Black Panther HDD, we even spotted a new Amazon all-time low on both the 1TB and 2TB versions of Seagate’s Xbox Series X|S Expansion cards from $150.

OWC Envoy Pro Mini Portable SSD features:

Universally compatible: plug and play with USB or Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices. perfect for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses

Protective: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Slim: keeps adjacent ports available for use. Pocket-sized: thumb drive-sized and bus-powered for easy transport and use anywhere. Silent: heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing for cool and quiet use

Wear and share: safety breakaway neck lanyard keeps drive at fingertip reach while a detachable end offers easy drive sharing between devices and other users

3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!