Save 33% on LG’s UltraFine 27-inch 4K Ergo Monitor at the all-time low price of $397

Amazon is now offering the LG 27UN880-B UltraFine 27-inch 4K Ergo Monitor for $396.99 shipped. Normally going for $590, this 33% discount or solid $193 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. Here you’ll get a monitor attached to LG’s Ergo stand which can extend, retract, swivel, pivot, tilt, and height adjust to your needs. You will be able to do creative work on this monitor as well with the 99% coverage of the sRGB color gamut and HDR10 compatibility. Connectivity is handled by dual HDMI ports and a single DisplayPort input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables around. Even though this isn’t designed strictly for gaming, it does feature AMD FreeSync support so you’ll have no screen tearing when you do game. Head below for more.

Looking for something more geared toward gaming? You could instead go with the ASUS TUF 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $300. Coming with Adaptive-Sync and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 165Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor support HDR10 content to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.2 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables.

Looking for another monitor option before committing to one? We’re currently tracking the MSI 28-inch 4K 60Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor marked down to $250, the new all-time low price. While you might not think 60Hz constitutes a gaming monitor, let me explain why it makes sense. Most gaming desktops can’t push more than 4K60 to begin with when gaming, so having a monitor with a higher refresh rate than that won’t fully be utilized. However, the 4K resolution paired with AMD’s FreeSync technology allows you to enjoy a tear-free experience when playing your favorite titles. And, being 4K, you can downscale the resolution in-game to 1440p if you need and go up to 4K with ultra graphics for gorgeous titles like Forza Horizon 5.

LG 27UN880-B 27-inch 4K Ergo Monitor features:

Elevate productivity with flexible workstation and monitor in one. Height, tilt, pivot, and swivel adjustable to help you do your best work. An ergonomic monitor that works hard for professionals looking for an even more proficient workstation.

27UN880 is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.

