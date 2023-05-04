Add MSI’s 28-inch 4K60 FreeSync gaming monitor to your setup at new low of $250

Amazon is now offering the MSI 28-inch 4K 60Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Down from $280, today’s deal marks the first time that we’ve seen it fall below $275 delivering the first major discount and a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While you might not think 60Hz constitutes a gaming monitor, let me explain why it makes sense. Most gaming desktops can’t push more than 4K60 to begin with when gaming, so having a monitor with a higher refresh rate than that won’t fully be utilized. However, the 4K resolution paired with AMD’s FreeSync technology allows you to enjoy a tear-free experience when playing your favorite titles. And, being 4K, you can downscale the resolution in-game to 1440p if you need and go up to 4K with ultra graphics for gorgeous titles like Forza Horizon 5. Keep reading for more.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up this gas-spring monitor arm from Amazon. Coming in at $37 there, it’s not all that expensive and will easily uphold your new monitor. Moving from the included stand to an arm is a great way to regain some desk space, add extra versatility to your display setup.

While you’re at it, go ahead and pick up ASUS’ ROG Gladius III gaming mouse that’s on sale for its second-best price of $56.50 right now. This discount delivers 37% in savings and allows you to pick up a premium gaming mouse without breaking the bank. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other great ways you can upgrade your setup while still sticking to a budget.

MSI 28-inch 4K Gaming Monitor features:

1ms response time – Eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

AMD FreeSync – prevent screen tearing

178° wide view angle

Gaming OSD App – Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game

