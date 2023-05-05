Save 20% on Nixplay’s 10.1-inch Smart Touchscreen Digital Picture Frame down at $128

Amazon is currently offering the Nixplay 10.1-inch Touchscreen Smart Digital Picture Frame for $128 shipped. Normally going for $160, this 20% discount or solid $32 price drop marks the second-best price we’ve tracked so far this year while coming within $16 of the all-time low set last year. The HD IPS panel display allows for wide viewing angles without colors being skewed. Nixplay has created this digital picture frame for families to share photos with each other and niX-FamilyCircles allows you to create photo playlists that can be shared. Alexa can even be used to show off playlists at any time. The touchscreen on the frame allows you to favorite pictures as well. A built-in sensor will detect if you’re currently in the room so it doesn’t waste power when no one is around to enjoy the photos. The Nixplay app gives you access to all the photos the frame currently has and even get prints of the pictures. Head below for more.

Looking to save some cash but still want a digital frame? You could instead go with the FRAMEO 10.1-inch Smart Wi-Fi Digital Picture Frame for $79 after clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll find that this frame from FRAMEO works in much the same way as the Nixplay option above with the ability to add pictures remotely through the mobile app. While there is some storage built into the frame itself, you can expand it with a microSD card up to 32GB in size. This model also features a touchscreen so you can swipe through your gallery and adjust settings.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. If you’d rather have pictures be displayed on your existing tablet or iPad, you may be interested in the Momax Rotating Adjustable iPad Desk Stand marked down to $16, the new all-time low price. If you’re looking for a way to keep your iPad in view on your desk, this is a solid option. It has a 360-degree rotatable base so you can turn the tablet any which way. Plus, the adjustable stand can go from 80- to 180-degrees so you can really dial in the perfect angle to keep your iPad propped up with. However, the support doesn’t end with Apple’s tablets, as it’ll also hold Microsoft Surface, Kindle, and other devices with ease.

Nixplay 10.1-inch Digital Picture Frame features:

Engineered to deliver the widest possible viewing angle, whilst still maintaining crisp and vibrant color reproduction of your photos and videos.

When activated, our frame’s proprietary A.I. automatically positions people in a photo nearer the centre of the frame for the best viewing experience.

Allows you to invite family and friends to contribute their photos/videos to a shared playlist (which you control) to be displayed on a frame.

Adjustable stand allows for multiple viewing angles. The frames can also be wall mounted by removing the back cover. If you position your frame in portrait or in landscape, the content will auto adjust to suit your placement.

