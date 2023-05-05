Automate garden watering with Orbit’s 4-port B-hyve XD smart timer at $103 (21% off), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a wide range of Orbit B-hyve smart watering accessories from $55 shipped ahead of summer. Our top pick from the sale is the B-hyve XD 4-Port Smart Hose Watering Timer with Wi-Fi Hub for $102.73. Down from a normal rate of $130, today’s deal not only comes in at 21% off, but also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a smart way to water your garden, this is a solid way to do just that. You’ll find four individually-controlled outlets here that can be programmed through the B-hyve app. If you have a garden that uses a drip watering system, then this will come in handy. My wife and I have a garden that uses a non-smart Orbit timer and it works great for a single outlet. But, as we grow, getting something like this would be much nicer to have Wi-Fi control and multiple outlets. You’ll also find that this timer can use hyper-local precision to choose when to or not to water based on whether it’s rained or is really hot, helping tailor your water usage. Keep reading for more.

Looking to save some cash? Orbit’s Mechanical Watering Hose Timer is available on Amazon for $14 right now. While it doesn’t have Wi-Fi or multiple outlets like the model above, it does allow you to set how long it’ll stay on before shutting off, up to 120-minutes at a time or just manually turned on with no timer.

Now that your garden is sorted, it’s time to turn your attention to other outdoor areas of your home. For starters, Royal Gourmet’s combo charcoal grill and offset smoker will make cookouts much more fun and is on sale for $93 right now. As a versatile outdoor cooker, this will let you cook low-and-slow BBQ or sear a steak at high temperatures, ensuring that it can cook just about anything you need.

Orbit B-Hyve XR 4-port Smart Watering Hose Timer features:

When paired with the included Wi-Fi Hub, XD controls watering based on your property attributes and the current high-precision local weather data. You can program the XD directly on the device, locally via Bluetooth or remotely through Wi-Fi. XD is IP60 Certified and can withstand extreme weather making it perfect to live outdoors in your yard or garden all summer long. XD understands the levels of drought in your area and adjusts automatically, and you can customize drought settings as well; XD also makes it easy to implement local watering restrictions

