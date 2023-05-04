Prep for summer cookouts with Royal Gourmet’s combo charcoal grill and offset smoker at $93

Amazon is offering the Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker for $92.99 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $110 at Amazon, it’s gone for as much as $120 recently and today’s deal comes in at just $1 above the all-time low only seen once before. If you’ve been holding off on picking up a new grill ahead of summer cookouts, then it’s time to finally upgrade. This charcoal grill does quite a bit when it comes to outdoor cooking. For starters, there’s a total of 832-square inches of cooking space that spans 443-square inches of porcelain-enameled steel wire grates, 191-square inches chrome-plated warming rack, and another 189-square inches in the offset smoker. That’s right, there’s an offset smoker here too so you can cook Boston butts, pork shoulders, brisket, ribs, and other meals. On top of that, the offset smoker area does double as a normal cooking area for extra burgers, chicken, and even steaks if you need the spare room. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $24.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the smoke buildup in the chamber where it belongs.

Upgrade your indoor cooking setup by picking up Ninja’s Speedi Cooker which delivers 15 minute one-touch meals at $50 off its normal going rate. This marks a new Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to pick up this premium ultra-fast cooker. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on kitchen and cooking upgrades for summer.

Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker features:

Royal Gourmet CC1830F Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker is perfect for family use and even when having a few friends over. It is also ideal when you just want a simple or quick BBQ on the offset smoker. Main chamber of the grill retains heat very well and keeps meat more tender and juicier, which also delivers a great smoked taste. Easy to assemble, easy to use and easy to clean. If you are not a barbecue master already, this grill will make you become a seasoned griller.

