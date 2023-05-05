Save 28% on Samsung’s 2021 3.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos Soundbar System at the new low of $238

For a limited time, Woot is now offering the 2021 model Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-Channel Soundbar System for $237.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for around $330, this 28% discount or solid $92 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this system. For comparison, this same system goes for $264 from a 3rd party Amazon storefront and Samsung still sells the model for $600 directly. Shipping with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X playback, this soundbar system will upgrade your movie-watching experience if you’ve just been rocking integrated TV speakers. Those with QLED Samsung TVs will benefit from Q-Symphony which syncs the TV speakers and sound system together over the HDMI connection for a “harmonious, cinematic experience.” Connectivity to the soundbar is handled by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or HDMI with select Samsung smartphones able to play music with a simple tap on the bar itself. The soundbar has both front-facing and upward-firing speakers to create the surround sound effect with optional wireless rear channel speakers being available as well. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $89. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Samsung above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Want to have dedicated speakers instead of a central soundbar? We’re also tracking the Jamo Studio Series S 803 Compact 5.0 Home Theater System marked down to $150, a new all-time low price we’ve seen for the white colorway. With this kit, you will get a pair of S 803 Dolby Atmos-ready bookshelf speakers, a “perfectly balanced” center channel speaker, and two S 801 speakers for surround sound channels. As these speakers are part of Jamo’s STUDIO 8 series, they utilize its WaveGuide technology to “focus high frequencies for dynamic, powerful sound.” Don’t like the bare look? Attach the fully magnetic grilles for a clean, minimalist feel. The additional wood grain accents around the bases, feet, and tweeters add to this minimal aesthetic.

Samsung HW-Q600A 3.1.2-Channel Sound System features:

DOLBY ATMOS / DTS:X – Theater-quality sound that fires from the front, side and above for true audio immersion.

TRUE 3.1.2CH SOUND – The complete audio entertainment experience with 3 channels, 1 subwoofer and 2 up-firing channels.

SAMSUNG ACOUSTIC BEAM – Panoramic audio that dynamically moves with the action.

Q-SYMPHONY – Perfectly synchronized, fully immersive QLED TV and soundbar audio.

