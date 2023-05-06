BISSELL’s PowerGlide Pet Slim Vacuum picks up hair and debris at an all-time low of $130

Amazon is now offering the BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 28% discount or solid $50 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked for this vacuum model. While there are plenty of cordless stick vacuums on the market, most are still really expensive so this BISSELL option is worth a look. The tangle-free brush head here will ensure you don’t have to do extra maintenance on your vacuum and you’ll even be able to turn off the brush rolling as well. The half-liter dirt tank will collect and hold all the debris you clean up and it can be emptied easily without having to touch any dirt. Also included with the vacuum is the Pet TurboEraser tool with will help pick up pet hair from almost anywhere, a crevice tool to clean between the couch cushions, and a dusting brush to clean windowsills and the such. Once you’re done cleaning, you can have the vacuum hang off your wall to save some floor space. Head below for more.

Looking to clean your car as well? You can use some of your savings here to grab the THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner for $35. This vacuum is the perfect addition to your car supplies, especially after those days at the beach when sand covers the inside or when your kids make a mess with their food. The vacuum is powered by a 12V car outlet with a 16-foot cord so you can reach most of your car without having to constantly relocate the plug around with the 106W motor powering its suction. A spare HEPA filter is included alongside a simple detailing kit to help clean those tough-to-reach areas.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Looking for a cordless stick vacuum instead? BLACK+DECKER recently launched its all-new POWERSERIES Extreme MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum. The all-new BLACK+DECKER POWERSERIES Extreme MAX Cordless Stick Vacuum joins the brand’s 20V MAX appliance lineup with the included battery powering the unit for 37 minutes on a single charge when operating as a stick vacuum. The runtime can be extended to 56 minutes if you’re using it as a hand vacuum, however. This is all contained in a lightweight package that can stand on its own without needing to be leaned against a wall. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more.

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum features:

Pick up pet hair almost anywhere in your home with BISSELL® PowerGlide® Pet Slim corded vacuum. It’s engineered with our patented Tangle-Free Brush Roll, so you don’t have to worry about that annoying hair that gets wrapped around the brushes of other vacuums. We also gave it a 30-foot long power cord, so you can clean large rooms without having to constantly find a new outlet. PowerGlide Pet Slim converts to a handheld vacuum to clean upholstery, stairs and other soft surfaces where pets like to leave hair behind. It also comes with an extension wand, so you can clean high and low hard-to-reach places around your home. It vacuums on hard floors, too! When you’re done cleaning, maintaining this machine is easy with features like Easy Empty™ Dirt Tank, CleanSlide™ Technology and a washable filter. The vacuum, along with the included Pet TurboEraser® Tool, Crevice Tool and Dusting Brush, store right on the included wall mount, so everything is in one place and ready to go for your next clean

